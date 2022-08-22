Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 22nd Aug 2022

Flintshire School Uniform Exchange

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Help reduce the cost of schooling in Flintshire by donating your unwanted or unused school uniform.

The School Uniform Exchange aims to encourage the people of Flintshire to recycle and donate unwanted or unused school uniform items rather than putting them in the bin.

All donated school uniform will be available for sale in Nightingale House Hospice shops throughout Flintshire at a fraction of high street prices.

All school uniform items are accepted including those items with school logos. Nightingale House Hospice will sort and distribute school uniform to shops across Flintshire and any unsuitable school uniform will be sold as rags to raise important funds towards the hospice.

 Where can I donate school uniform?

You can donate school uniform at any Hospice Shop (including school holidays).

 Where can I purchase school uniform?

School uniform can be purchased from Hospice Shops across Flintshire.

Nightingale House Hospice is working collaboratively with St Kentigern’s Hospice to ensure people living in Holywell and the surrounding area can access the same service.

 Where can I purchase my school’s uniform?

Buckley Hospice Shop ,
3 Central Precinct,
Buckley
CH7 2EF

  • Broughton Primary School
  • Elfed High School
  • Ewloe Green C.P. School
  • Southdown Primary School

Flint Hospice Shop ,
11a Chruch Street,
Flint

  • Flint High School
  • St. Richard Gwyn Catholic High School
  • Ysgol Croes Atti

Mold Hospice Shop ,
18-20 New Street,
Mold
CH7 1NZ

  • Alun School
  • Argoed High School
  • Broughton C.P. School
  • Bryn Coch C.P. School
  • Castell Alun High School
  • Ysgol Maes Garmon
  • Ysgol Maes Hyfryd Specialist High School
  • Ysgol Sychdyn

Mold Road Shop ,
Mold Road (next to the football ground),
Wrexham,
LL11 2AH

  • Abermoddu C.P. School
  • Castell Alun

Shotton Hospice Shop ,
58 Chester Road West,
Shotton
CH5 1BY

  • Broughton C.P. School
  • Connah’s Quay High School
  • Hawarden High School
  • Sandycroft C.P. School
  • Sealand C.P. School
  • St. David’s High School
  • St. Ethelwold’s Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
  • Wepre C.P. School
  • Ysgol Bryn Deva
  • Ysgol Cae’r Nant

St Kentigern Hospice ,
Unit 2,
Victoria Square,
Holywell
CH8 7TW

  • Brynford C.P. School
  • Holywell High School
  • Whitford C.P. School

The School Uniform Exchange is a voluntary project led by Flintshire County Council working in partnership with Nightingale House Hospice .

 

