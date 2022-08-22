Flintshire School Uniform Exchange

Help reduce the cost of schooling in Flintshire by donating your unwanted or unused school uniform.

The School Uniform Exchange aims to encourage the people of Flintshire to recycle and donate unwanted or unused school uniform items rather than putting them in the bin.

All donated school uniform will be available for sale in Nightingale House Hospice shops throughout Flintshire at a fraction of high street prices.

All school uniform items are accepted including those items with school logos. Nightingale House Hospice will sort and distribute school uniform to shops across Flintshire and any unsuitable school uniform will be sold as rags to raise important funds towards the hospice.

School uniform can be purchased from Hospice Shops across Flintshire. Nightingale House Hospice is working collaboratively with St Kentigern’s Hospice to ensure people living in Holywell and the surrounding area can access the same service.

Where can I purchase my school’s uniform? Buckley Hospice Shop ,

3 Central Precinct,

Buckley

CH7 2EF Broughton Primary School

Elfed High School

Ewloe Green C.P. School

Southdown Primary School Flint Hospice Shop ,

11a Chruch Street,

Flint Flint High School

St. Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Ysgol Croes Atti Mold Hospice Shop ,

18-20 New Street,

Mold

CH7 1NZ Alun School

Argoed High School

Broughton C.P. School

Bryn Coch C.P. School

Castell Alun High School

Ysgol Maes Garmon

Ysgol Maes Hyfryd Specialist High School

Ysgol Sychdyn Mold Road Shop ,

Mold Road (next to the football ground),

Wrexham,

LL11 2AH Abermoddu C.P. School

Castell Alun Shotton Hospice Shop ,

58 Chester Road West,

Shotton

CH5 1BY Broughton C.P. School

Connah’s Quay High School

Hawarden High School

Sandycroft C.P. School

Sealand C.P. School

St. David’s High School

St. Ethelwold’s Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School

Wepre C.P. School

Ysgol Bryn Deva

Ysgol Cae’r Nant St Kentigern Hospice ,

Unit 2,

Victoria Square,

Holywell

CH8 7TW Brynford C.P. School

Holywell High School

Whitford C.P. School

The School Uniform Exchange is a voluntary project led by Flintshire County Council working in partnership with Nightingale House Hospice .

