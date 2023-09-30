Chester Contemporary: University talents shine at arts biennial

Last weekend marked the successful launch of the Chester Contemporary, a new visual arts biennial adding to the cultural landscape of Chester.

Among the numerous talented participants were notable artists and academics from the University of Chester, who contributed to the enlightening and engaging events of the biennial.

Maggie Jackson, Emeritus Professor and Honorary Research Fellow, led an enriching dialogue with five emerging artists, commissioned to create new work for Chester Contemporary.

Dr. Jeremy Turner, Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Fine Art, further elevated the event by engaging in meaningful conversation with Chester Contemporary artist Jacq Bebb. Both conversations allowed the audience to delve into the inspiration behind new artworks and explore their connections to the artists' formative experiences in Chester.

Both Jackson and Turner expressed their pleasure and admiration for the artists' commitment and passion for their craft, highlighting the significant role Chester played in shaping their artistic journeys. The artists' impactful contributions to the Chester Contemporary were acclaimed, underscoring their continuous dedication amidst the prevailing challenges in the art world.

Curated by the Chester-born artist Ryan Gander OBE RA, the Chester Contemporary is a collaborative initiative between the Cheshire West and Chester Council, University of Chester, StoryhouseLive, Open Eye Gallery, and Edsentials.

The event, running from 22nd September to 1st December 2023, offers a comprehensive platform for artists to exhibit their work, engage in dialogues, and celebrate artistic innovation.

Coinciding with the Chester Contemporary, the exhibition Up Deva was installed at Chester Pride's Rainbow Tea Rooms by Stephen Clarke, Senior Lecturer in Fine Art, Graphic Design, and Photography, along with other artists.

This unique exhibition humorously combines photographs of Pompeii with drawings of animals in Chester Zoo, offering a comic and imaginative interpretation, and forms part of the many Chester Contemporary Fringe activities.

Located in the heart of the city, the Rainbow Tea Rooms are open to visitors eager to explore this innovative exhibition, adding to the flourishing artistic activities in Chester.

The University of Chester's involvement in the Chester Contemporary, as highlighted by Associate Professor Bernadine Murray, Head of the Department of Art and Design, demonstrates the university's commitment to contributing to the vibrant artistic flow in the city, showcasing the talent and innovation that continuously thrive in Chester.

The Chester Contemporary stands as a beacon of artistic expression, creativity, and collaboration, marking a significant chapter in Chester's rich cultural and artistic history.

With the successful launch of this biennial event, the city of Chester continues to solidify its position as a hub for artistic excellence and innovation, celebrating the diverse and dynamic talents that call it home.

For more details, visit the official Chester Contemporary website https://bit.ly/3PrX7Xl

