Celebrity chef hosting unique dinner in aid of children’s hospice
A celebrity chef is inviting you to dinner at his Porth Eirias restaurant in aid of a children’s hospice.
On Saturday 18 November, Denbigh-born Bryn Williams is teaming up with Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices to offer 60 lucky diners a delicious three course meal plus welcome drink and canapés at the waterfront venue.
The evening will also include an auction, raffle and games.
Proud Welshman, Bryn is hosting the Let’s Do Dinner event in support of the local charity and crucially, every penny raised on the night will be doubled by a match-funding pot under their Final Moments Matter campaign which runs in November.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests in our usual style to enjoy some great food and help raise money to support seriously ill local children and their families,” said Bryn.
“I’ve designed the menu to reflect the best of local produce with some firm favourites, and of course, our signature Porth Eirias Baked Alaska.
“Supporting Tŷ Gobaith is something all the staff here are very proud to do. So please, come and join us on November 18th for a wonderful evening.”
Tŷ Gobaith fundraiser Vanessa Marubbi, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Let’s Do Dinner to Porth Eirias, we can’t thank Bryn enough for his support.
“If you are looking for fine dining with a dash of feel good make sure you book early, you’re in for a fabulous evening raising funds.
“If you can’t make November 18th, why not host your own dinner party and sign up for your free fundraising pack at on our website.”
Tickets are £75 per person and tables of four or more can be booked via reservations@portheirias.com or call (01492) 533700. Individual tickets can be purchased and you will be placed at a tale with fellow diners.
To find out more about Let's Do Dinner and get your free event pack, visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/dinner
