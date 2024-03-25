Castle Green Homes unveils 315-home development plan for Ewloe

A housing developer has launched a consultation on plans to build a 315-home development on farmland in Ewloe.

Castle Green Homes intends to submit a planning application for a new housing development on 25-acres of land located next to Holywell Road.

The agricultural land is currently used for the grazing of sheep and cattle with associated buildings and farmhouses.

The site has already been earmarked for 298 homes in the adopted Flintshire Council Local Development Plan (LDP). Flintshire Council voted in favour of adopting its Local Development Plan in January 2023. The LDP seeks to guarantee a housing land supply that provides 7,870 dwellings to meet a housing requirement of 6,950 dwellings. Castle Green Homes are undertaking a pre-application consultation in advance of submitting a full planning application to Flintshire Council for the development which includes 126 ‘affordable’ homes and two new vehicle accesses, one-off Holywell Road and the other off Green Lane. The proposed homes will comprise a range of 2-storey one-to-four-bedroom properties and include a variety of flats, and terraced, semi-detached and detached properties. Castle Green Homes has indicated that financial contributions will be made to support local facilities and infrastructure improvements, mitigating the development’s impact. According to the design and access statement published by Castle Green Homes, the development site, described in the proposal as comprising agricultural fields interspersed with trees and hedgerows, is currently utilised for agricultural purposes.

The ecological report highlights the presence of protected species and the need for comprehensive mitigation strategies to preserve local biodiversity.

A Flood Consequences Assessment indicates plans to manage surface water and mitigate flood risks, including the implementation of Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDs), measures designed to minimise the environmental impact.

The statement notes the “site benefits from being in excellent proximity to a range of services and amenities. including convenience retail, local primary schools and recreational facilities, its allocation in the adopted local Development Plan confirming the site as a suitable and sustainable location for housing.”

It also notes the site “is well serval for public transport provisions including bus and rail. Bus Stops located on Multi Road within walking distance of the site entrance providing regular trips to Deeside, Ellesmere Port and Chester.”

The design and access statement says the nearest GP facilities to the site is in Connah’s Quay 2.5km away and the nearest dentist surgery is located approximately 730m in St Davids Park. Ewloe.

“Overall it is considered that the site is well served by existing healthcare provisions.” The statement says.

The developer has said the: “The dwellings, roads and associated landscaping proposed will be designed and constructed to a high standard and will be entirely in keeping with the character of the surrounding area and in accordance with relevant policies within the Flintshire Local Development Plan, offering a well-considered and attractive place to live for future residents and make a significant contribution to meeting the identified housing needs of Flintshire.”

Last week Castle Green formerly submitted plans for a 300-home development on fields between Ash Lane in Mancot and Park Avenue in Hawarden.

It was recently given the green light to build 70 homes on land known as the Bluebell Field off the A541 Wrexham Road in Abermorddu and completed pre application consultations from 128 new homes in Oakenholt, 70 off Green Lane, Ewloe and 155 homes, off Well Street in Buckley.

You can view and take part in the consultation here: https://planning.castlegreenhomes.uk/application/holywell-road-ewloe-deeside/