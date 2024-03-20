Plans for huge 300-home development off Gladstone Way formerly submitted to Flintshire Council

A developer has formally submitted plans to build a 300-home development on fields between Ash Lane in Mancot and Park Avenue in Hawarden.

The move by Castle Green Homes follows a consultation period that took place in November.

The planning application has been lodged this week with Flintshire County Council for the new housing development on a 27.33-acre site located west of Gladstone Way.

The site, currently agricultural land, is designated for residential development in the Flintshire Local Development Plan.

The proposal includes 105 homes classed as affordable housing.

According to Castle Green’s consultation website, the homes will range from one-to-four-bedroom properties, including various types such as flats, terraced, semi-detached, and detached houses, catering to a diverse group of buyers.

The development will feature vehicular and pedestrian access from Gladstone Way and Ash Lane, public open spaces, a play area, structural landscaping, and sustainable drainage systems.

The homes will be energy efficient, with features like double glazing, insulated flooring, and high-standard roof and wall insulation.

Castle Green states that “in addition to the provision of on-site public open space, Castle Green Homes will agree to a range of financial contributions with the local planning authority as part of the planning application, to provide funding for the improvement of local facilities and infrastructure to mitigate the impact of the development.”

“The dwellings, roads, and associated landscaping will be designed and constructed to a high standard and will be entirely in keeping with the character of the surrounding area and in accordance with relevant policies within the Flintshire Local Development Plan, offering a well-considered and attractive place to live for future residents and making a significant contribution to meeting the identified housing needs of Flintshire.”

A design and access statement published as part of the consultation states that technical reports have been completed, ‘suggesting no significant issues that would prevent granting planning permission. Conditions and obligations are proposed to mitigate the impact of the development.’

It adds that the development of 300 homes will significantly contribute to local housing needs in Flintshire and that the benefits of granting planning permission outweigh any reasons for denial.

It asserts that the development constitutes sustainable development and recommends that permission should be granted ‘without delay.’

The design and access statement notes that the land sits within ‘Flood Zone A, considered at low risk of flooding, according to Natural Resources Wales.’

It adds that the site is not at risk from surface water nor subject to special landscape or nature conservation designations.

The document notes that the site is near heritage assets including the Grade I listed St Deiniol’s Ash Farmhouse, which is an important manor house with historical significance.

If the plans are passed, the development will comprise 16 different types of housing units.

These include a variety of flats and 2-story terraced, semi-detached, and detached homes, with sizes ranging from 1 to 4 bedrooms.

The affordable homes will consist of a mix of 1-bedroom apartments and 2-to-4-bedroom houses.

Castle Green will face fierce opposition from local residents over the plans to develop the land.

A decade ago, the Gladstone Estate proposed developing this parcel of land, but it faced opposition from the local community, leading to its withdrawal by the Flintshire County Council (FCC) due to ‘non-planning reasons’.

Since then, the land has been accepted as part of the council’s Local Development Plan, a decision which prompted the local community to renew their campaign against it.

A petition launched in 2019 opposing ‘the allocation and development for housing of land between Ash Lane and Park Avenue in Mancot’ gathered 2,500 signatures.

The community has substantial objections due to its impact on local infrastructure and environment.

Key concerns include overcrowded schools, with Sandycroft Primary and Hawarden Village Church School already over-subscribed, and exacerbated traffic and safety issues.

Healthcare facilities, such as GP surgeries and dentists, are limited and struggling to meet current demands.

The proposed development area is also prone to flooding, a significant risk considering severe flooding in Lower Mancot and Sandycroft, as witnessed by the recent storms.

Residents say the development will also result in the loss of green belt land and lead to unsustainable growth for a village with existing facilities and infrastructure. The local transport services, already cut back, would be further strained.

Flintshire Council’s website states the t