Calls for Welsh Government to “come clean” on whether vaccine passports will be introduced for venues such as nightclubs

There are calls for Welsh Government ministers to make clear if they plan to introduce domestic vaccine passports for venues such as nightclubs and football grounds.

Yesterday UK Government Secretary of State for Health Savid Javid said plans to introduced domestic vaccine passports in England would be scrapped.

However today, his UK Government colleague, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the introduction of vaccine passports has not been “ruled out forever”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “As Sajid Javid set out yesterday, although the formal decision is still to be made, but having reflected and looked at the details of the proposal that it’s not deemed necessary at this moment in time.”

“But they haven’t been ruled out forever. It’s reflecting the fact that a lot of young people have come forward and got their vaccinations over the summer.”

The Scottish Parliament confirmed they will be introducing vaccine passports in certain circumstances.

People in Scotland will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated – or are exempt – to gain entry to the likes of nightclubs, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience, unseated outdoor live events with more than 4000 people in the audience and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Welsh Conservatives have called on the Welsh Government to “come clean” on its intentions.

Conservatives in the Senedd have previously said they would oppose any such scheme in Wales.

Vaccine passports are already available to enable international travel, but debate continues regarding their use to access well-attended venues such as nightclubs and sports stadia.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said: “Not only is Wales the only part of Great Britain that will not have a Covid inquiry, it is the only part yet to be told whether or not they’ll be subject to draconian vaccine passports, further limiting the freedoms of citizens and harming businesses’ ability to operate efficiently.”

“Over the last 18 months, Labour ministers have always been playing catch-up, and it’s time they come clean now on their plans for vaccine passports in Wales as they should not be allowed to spring this on customers and businesses with little to no notice.”

“I also call on the Welsh Government to ensure that, should they choose to bring them forward, that the proposals are put to a vote in the Senedd prior to any proposed introduction and that the full details are given to members.”

“We will all be interested to see too if the First Minister and Sir Keir Starmer are on the same page when it comes to vaccine passports.”

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Government said on Sunday: “We are considering the case for the use of Covid passes for entry into higher risk settings. We continue to assess the latest evidence and rationale for their introduction, alongside the latest public health position.”

A decision is expected to be announced this week by the Welsh government.