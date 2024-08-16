Buckley: North Wales Police officer dismissed following misconduct hearing into off duty incident

A North Wales Police officer has been dismissed with immediate effect following a misconduct hearing that found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The hearing, held at Police Headquarters, centred on an incident that occurred on December 16, 2022, when then off-duty Constable Owain Lewis was involved in an ‘act of violence towards property’ at a residence in Buckley.

During this domestic incident, Lewis damaged a mobile phone, an act that was later deemed a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, specifically relating to Discreditable Conduct.

The hearing’s conclusion led to Lewis being dismissed from the force without notice.

Additionally, he will be placed on the barred list, which permanently prevents him from serving as a police officer in the future.

Deputy Chief Constable Nigel Harrison, speaking after the hearing, condemned the actions of the former officer.

“We expect the highest of standards and professionalism from all our police officers and police staff when both on and off duty,” Harrison stated.

He further emphasised that the conduct displayed by Lewis was “inappropriate, unprofessional, and totally unacceptable.”

Harrison highlighted the broader implications of the incident, noting that “this type of conduct seriously undermines trust and confidence in policing.”

He reiterated North Wales Police’s commitment to tackling domestic abuse and violence against women and girls, stressing that the force takes such reports seriously and investigates them robustly to maintain public trust.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns of this nature to speak to us – you are not alone; you will be listened to, and your experiences will be taken extremely seriously,” Harrison added.