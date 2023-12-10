Blooming fabulous: Broughton Shopping Park gifts 3,000 free daffodils to local schools

Broughton Shopping Park has recently donated more than 3,000 daffodil bulbs to local primary schools.

The generous contribution is part of a broader initiative aimed at celebrating Wales' national day and fostering a love for nature among young students.

Announced back in March, the scheme encouraged educators in the region to get involved by claiming free bulbs of the national flower in honor of St David's Day.

The initiative, partially funded by Broughton's landscaping partner Nurture Group, is not just about brightening up school grounds; it's also a practical step towards introducing children to gardening and environmental stewardship from a young age.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

As we enter the ideal season for daffodil planting, Broughton's initiative has reached fruition.

Around 20 schools, including Broughton Primary School, Penarlag CP School, Southdown Primary School, and Ysgol Mynydd Isa, are now equipped with these bulbs.

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton Shopping Park, and Andy Molton, Team Leader at Nurture, hand-delivered hundreds of bulbs to Broughton Primary School and helped schoolchildren and teachers to plant them in their school garden.

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: "Our local community is at the heart of everything we do and we're always looking for ways we can support and give back.

"We launched our daffodil bulb initiative as a way to mark our national day in Wales, while encouraging local schoolchildren to get out in nature, and we were blown away by the response from teachers across the region.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Alan continued: "It's brilliant to be able to support so many schools with this donation, and we're grateful to our partner, Nurture, for helping us to do so. I saw first-hand just how excited the children at Broughton Primary School were to be able to plant their own daffodil, and I'm really looking forward to visiting again on St. David's Day next year to check out our handiwork and see the bulbs in full bloom!"

Leigh Williams, teacher at Broughton Primary School, said: "As soon as I read about this initiative I was really keen to get involved as I knew the daffodils would make a huge difference to our school garden.

"It was great to be able to get the children outdoors and in nature to plant their own bulbs and we all want to say a huge thank you to the whole team at Broughton and Nurture for making it happen."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

