Blink and you’ll miss it – luxury carmakers promo video features iconic Flintshire Bridge

Luxury carmaker Roll Royce has released a slick new video featuring its new ‘post oppulant’ bespoke Black Series Ghost.

The video lasting just seven seconds was shot in June when Flintshire Council ‘accommodated a request’ from a film production company to close Flintshire Bridge for nearly 12 hours for the shoot.

At the time speculation grew that filming was taking place for a BBC Top Gear episode.

There were even false reports that presenters Paddy McGuiness and Freddie Flintoff had been seen talking to people and signing autographs in Connah’s Quay.

Flintshire Council poured cold water on the suggestion that Top Gear was filming scenes on the bridge when it confirmed to Deeside.com filming was for an “advertising campaign for a well-known brand.”

Several people reported seeing a number of high-end cars including a Roll Royce Ghost in Deeside college car park, the film crews base for the shoot.

The council claimed that the overnight closure of the A548 and Flintshire Bridge, on a Thursday, would also allow it to “undertake routine maintenance.”

The video, which is on the main page of the Rolls Royce website, shows a day and night drivers eye view of the bridge.

It is then followed by an overhead sequence of the £325,000 V12 Black Badge Ghost travelling along a length of the bridge illuminated by flashes of bright light.

It ends with the car driving along the A548 away from the bridge, a high rise cityscape has been added in post-production.

The video is one of a number of media assets released by Rolls Royce on Thursday for the stunning Black Badge Ghost.

The carmaker says the Black Badge Ghost was “conceived in response to a group of clients who requested a Rolls-Royce that was agile, discreet, highly connected and free of any superfluous design.”

“The new Ghost is not just the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet, but also the most aesthetically pure.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said:

“Today, we announce a product that represents a new kind of Black Badge motor car, one that seizes on the minimalist, Post Opulent design treatment that has recast the legend of Ghost but amplifies and subverts it with the application of black.”

“Our most advanced motor car yet has been reengineered to characterise the alter ego of Rolls-Royce: assertive, dynamic and potent. This is the purest Black Badge motor car in the marque’s history. This is Black Badge Ghost.”



Find out more about the car here: https://www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/en_GB/showroom/black-badge.html

Video: Rolls Royce