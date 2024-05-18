North Wales MS calls for improved mental health support for parents

A North Wales MS has called for better mental health support to be made available for parents.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, heard how women who suffer from a maternal mental health disorder, such as postpartum depression, aren’t getting the support they need.

Mr Gruffydd attended an event at the Senedd that was hosted by Mothers Matter, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing pre and postnatal mental health support services to women, men and their families.

The Plaid Cymru politician heard that up to 1 in 5 women will suffer from a maternal mental health disorder, such as postpartum depression, with less than 15% of them receiving treatment.

In addition to that, he was told that 1 in 7 women will experience depression during pregnancy.

Income levels is also a key factor, with up to 50% of women living in poverty suffering from a maternal mental health disorder.

Mothers Matter offers a range of services, including one-2-one support and holistic well-being for women and men throughout pre-conception, pregnancy and in the postnatal period.

The organisation is based in Rhondda Cynon Taf and it is hoping to expand its services right across Wales.

Llŷr Gruffydd said: “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to speak with Katy Thomas about the work of her team at Mothers Matter.

“They are playing an important role in helping mothers get the mental health support they need, and I would welcome the service being expanded to North Wales.

“It’s crucial for mothers to get the support they need, not only for themselves, but for the good of their families. By taking care of them we are also taking care of future generations.

“There is still a big job to do to ensure that mental health is given equal treatment to physical health.

“The statistic shows that there is a significant gap between the demand for mental health support and the level of provision that exists.”

Pictured: Katy Thomas, founder of Mothers Matter, with Llŷr Gruffydd MS