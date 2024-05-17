Mold Town Council Elects New Mayor for 2024/25

At Mold Town Council’s Annual Meeting, Councillor Brian Lloyd (pictured right) was elected as Mayor for the forthcoming year 2024/2025 and Councillor Paul Beacher (left) was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Speaking following his appointment, Cllr Lloyd paid tribute to the town which he holds dear and said, “I am delighted to be elected as Mayor of Mold for the forthcoming year.

It is extra special for me as I have lived in Mold all my life and was, prior to retirement, a business owner (cobbler) in the town for many years.

I look forward to celebrating the successes of those who live and work in our town.”

Councillor Lloyd went on to say, “I would like to thank members for bestowing this honour on me once again.

(Cllr. Lloyd previously served as Mayor during 2015/2016).

As previous Mayors have done, during my year in office I will endeavour to raise awareness and funds for my chosen charities and organisations as part of the town council’s Mayoral Appeal, as well as promoting Mold and our town’s businesses and events.

This year my Mayoral Appeal will be supporting Mold Community Gardens, Hope House Mold Friends Group, and the Daniel Owen Community Centre, along with other charities and organisations that I will support throughout the year.

I aim to continue the work our former Mayor has done promoting our great town as much as possible, as it really is a wonderful place to live, work, and enjoy.”

Retiring Mayor Cllr. Carberry reflected on her Mayoral term and said, “It really has been a great honour to represent the Town Council and our town.

I have met some wonderful, amazing people throughout my year and I would like to thank all those who supported me during my Mayoral term, in particular my Deputy Mayor and my friend Cllr. Sarah Taylor who has been a great support to me, and our hardworking officers, Town Clerk Jo Lane and Events and Community Engagement Officer Jane Evans, as well as my fellow Councillors and all those within our community who also offered their support.

It really has been an amazing year!”

Councillor Carberry went on to say, “I am delighted to announce that my Mayor’s Charity Appeal has raised over £8000 and this will shortly be presented to my chosen charities, which are Theatr Clwyd Youth Music Services, Gŵyl Daniel Owen Festival, North Wales Super Kids, and Asylum Link Merseyside (for their environmental projects in Mold).

Finally, I would like to congratulate and wish Brian and his consort Jean a wonderful year and also congratulate Cllr. Paul Beacher on becoming Deputy Mayor.”