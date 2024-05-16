Police: Patrols increased after reports of antisocial behaviour at Caergwrle Castle

South Flintshire Police have responded to community concerns regarding large gatherings of youths at Caergwrle Castle last weekend.

Officers said there have been reports of antisocial behaviour and underage drinking at the historic site.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the neighbourhood police team stated, “We understand that there are concerns locally that large numbers of youths were gathered at Caergwrle Castle last weekend.”

“Whilst we understand that young people want to meet up with friends, we’ve received reports of antisocial behaviour and underage drinking taking place at the location also.”

The police are collaborating with local schools to address the issue and have already identified some of those involved.

To prevent further incidents, patrols will be increased over the upcoming weekend.

“Any further persons found to be involved in this type of behaviour will be dealt with accordingly,” the post read.

South Flintshire Police also appealed to parents for assistance, asking them to ensure they are aware of their children’s whereabouts and activities.

[Photo: CADW]