Synthite Fire: Pollution levels in River Alyn now “safe,” says Natural Resources Wales

Pollution levels in the River Alyn have “fallen sharply” and are now within “safe levels,” Natural Resources Wales has said.

As a precautionary measure, pet and livestock owners had been urged not to let their animals drink from the river following a fire at a chemical factory in Mold nearly three weeks ago.

The blaze at the Synthite chemical plant on Denbigh Road occurred on April 30. It led to multiple explosions, and residents were warned to close windows and doors.

The incident raised immediate concerns among local residents about potential environmental impacts.

While initial reports from Synthite stated that no chemicals were released, the discovery of around 50 dead fish in the nearby River Alyn intensified worries about the river’s ecosystem.

Natural Resources Wales later confirmed that traces of formaldehyde—a chemical produced at the plant—were found in the river.

In its latest statement, Natural Resources Wales said, “the multi-agency recovery phase is now underway.”

Lyndsey Rawlinson from Natural Resources Wales said, “Our extensive water sampling and monitoring work since the incident have shown the levels of pollution in the River Alyn to have fallen sharply and to be within safe levels.”

“There is no longer any need to keep pets or livestock away from the water.”

“Monitoring has also shown the effect on the River Alyn biodiversity to have been localised to the immediate stretch of river neighbouring the factory fire and fish are now returning to the area.”

“The multi-agency clean-up operation and recovery phase will continue over the coming weeks and our officers will continue with routine water sampling of the River Alyn.”