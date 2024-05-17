Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th May 2024

“Plaid Cymru has ended its Co-operation agreement with the Welsh Government with immediate effect”

Plaid Cymru have said they have “…ended its Co-operation agreement with the Welsh Government with immediate effect”.

The information came via a statement by Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth following an emergency meeting held earlier today, after the sacking of Hannah Blythyn MS yesterday by the First Minister after effectively saying she had leaked information to the media. Blythyn was firm in her denial, “I am clear and have been clear that I did not, nor have I ever leaked anything. Integrity is all in politics and I retain mine”.

This afternoon Plaid Cymru have torn up the co-operation agreement via full statement issued by the party below, directly linking the decision to the events yesterday as well as wider comments.

“Plaid Cymru has ended its Co-operation agreement with the Welsh Government with immediate effect.

“I am proud of the way in which the Agreement demonstrated a new way of doing politics which focused on areas of policy which impact people’s everyday lives.

“These include rolling out free school meals for all primary school pupils, expanding the free childcare offer for thousands more families, taking radical action to address the housing crisis, steps to safeguard the Welsh language, the creation of a national energy company Ynni Cymru and more. Working collaboratively was a constructive response to the chaos and uncertainty of Brexit and the Covid pandemic and the harm caused by the UK Conservative Government. We will continue to try to secure the delivery of policies agreed as part of the Co-operation Agreement.

“At the same time, since becoming Leader, I’ve been determined to hold the Labour Welsh Government firmly to account. I remain deeply concerned that the First Minister has failed to pay back the £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign from a company convicted of environmental offences, and believe it demonstrates a significant lack of judgement. Money left over has now been passed on to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. I am worried by the circumstances around the decision to sack a member of the Government this week relating to matters that should be in the public domain already.

“I am also concerned by the emerging approach of the Government in relation to some elements of the Co-operation Agreement, including the decision to delay action in supporting the poorest families in our communities, as evidenced most recently by the decision to delay Council Tax Reform.

“Plaid Cymru will move onwards with a clear and continued commitment to scrutinising Labour’s record, and with a renewed determination to put forward bold ideas which match the people of Wales’s ambitions for our country.”

More shortly.

