Operation Sceptre: Flintshire Police to carry out ‘knife sweep’ of Wepre Park

As part of the national Operation Sceptre initiative, Flintshire North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) will conduct a ‘knife sweep’ in Wepre Park.

This local action—taking place today, Friday 17 May, between 10 am and 12 pm—is part of a broader week of intensified efforts by North Wales Police to combat knife crime.

The initiative, posted on the North Flintshire police Facebook page, highlights the presence of officers and volunteers working together to search the park.

Equipped with a metal detector, the team will look for any discarded knives and other potential hazards.

The public will also notice police vehicles and an engagement van on-site, emphasising the community-driven nature of the event. “This is not anything to worry about,” a spokesperson has said.

PC Harries will be present to offer advice on offensive weapons and knife safety, and to collect any unwanted knives that residents wish to dispose of.

Additionally, PCSO Prentice from the “We Don’t Buy Crime” initiative will provide bike marking services.

“This is a great opportunity to help reduce pedal cycle thefts and to protect some of your valuables and deter criminals,” the Neighbourhood Policing Team has said.

“Do pop down, have your bikes marked and help out with the clean-up/knife sweep—we hope to see you there!” the post encourages.

‘Operation Sceptre’ is a week-long national campaign committed to addressing the ongoing issue of knife crime.

Coordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Operation Sceptre is a national week of action which runs from 13 – 19 May and brings all 43 police forces and British Transport Police together for a coordinated period of intensification to tackle knife crime, a large contributor to violent crime in the UK.

As part of the week-long operation, people are being encouraged to leave unwanted knives in amnesty bins at police station front counters and at some recycling centres across North Wales.

Inspector Geraint Richards of North Wales Police said: “We must ensure that we are doing everything we can to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is unacceptable and that no good can come from carrying one.

“Every incident involving a knife has consequences for all those involved, and so this is an issue we take extremely seriously.

“We take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets, and I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to rid yourselves of any unwanted or illegal weapons by taking them to our knife amnesty bins which are located at our police station front counters.”

Unwanted knives can be safely disposed of in amnesty bins located permanently at police stations in Mold and Deeside, and temporarily at Greenfield Recycling Centre.

If you are concerned about someone carrying or concealing a knife, contact the police at 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111. For emergencies, always dial 999. Information can also be provided through the Fearless campaign at https://www.fearless.org/en/give-info.