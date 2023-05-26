Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 26th May 2023

Asda pulls OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese from shelves over allergy fears

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Asda has recalled its popular product, OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese, amid concerns that it may contain milk – a fact not disclosed on the product’s label. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This presents a potential health risk for consumers with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The product in question, a plant-based pasta meal, comes in a 400g pack size, with the use-by dates of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd June 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With milk possibly present, this item could pose a significant health risk to those allergic to milk and its constituents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Asda has not only begun recalling the product from customers but has also contacted relevant allergy support organisations to inform their members about the recall. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Customers who have bought the OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese product are advised not to eat it if they have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Instead, they should return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more detailed information, customers are encouraged to contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flint housing development plans resubmitted after Planning Inspectorate dismissal
  • Council rakes in over £200,000 as thousands of drivers fined for Chester bus lane offences
  • Call for drivers to respect Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park ahead of bank holiday and half term

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flint housing development plans resubmitted after Planning Inspectorate dismissal

    News

    Council rakes in over £200,000 as thousands of drivers fined for Chester bus lane offences

    News

    Call for drivers to respect Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park ahead of bank holiday and half term

    News

    School leaders in Wales to be re-balloted for industrial action

    News

    May Half Term: Free family-friendly events across North East Wales

    News

    New £25,000 fund set up to help local communities combat crime using cash seized from criminals

    News

    North Wales’ crisis-hit health board not being run by Welsh Government, board told

    News

    New Welsh Act bolsters social partnership, fair work and public procurement

    News

    Higher payment rates announced for farmers creating woodland in Wales

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn