Asda pulls OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese from shelves over allergy fears
Asda has recalled its popular product, OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese, amid concerns that it may contain milk – a fact not disclosed on the product’s label.
This presents a potential health risk for consumers with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The product in question, a plant-based pasta meal, comes in a 400g pack size, with the use-by dates of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd June 2023.
With milk possibly present, this item could pose a significant health risk to those allergic to milk and its constituents.
Asda has not only begun recalling the product from customers but has also contacted relevant allergy support organisations to inform their members about the recall.
Customers who have bought the OMV! Mac ‘N’ No Cheese product are advised not to eat it if they have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Instead, they should return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more detailed information, customers are encouraged to contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.
