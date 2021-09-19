Adult Community Learning launches in Flintshire and Wrexham

The North East Wales Adult Community Learning Partnership (NEWACL) was officially launched recently.

The Partnership is a joint venture between Flintshire County Council and Wrexham County Borough Council with the aim of providing the very best adult learning opportunities and outcomes in our communities.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the Partnership provides a range of adult learning courses and provision, so all adults can access the courses and support available.

Wrexham Country Borough Council Lead Member for Education, Councillor Phil Wynn, said, “I have had the pleasure in contributing to the formation of this Partnership and fully support its aim to create a comprehensive offer of Adult Community education across both counties.

“I’ve been very impressed with how partners work together to listen to learners, education providers and employers and transform their feedback into a diverse curriculum offer for people, many of whom will be taking their first steps back into education but also for those who are looking to enhance their career prospects.

“I believe that it has something for everyone but if there is something missing, the partnership will do everything it can to respond to any gaps that emerge. I would encourage everyone to take a look at what is on offer and for those who might feel it is a bit daunting, there will be help and support for you to take that next important step.”

The Partnership is working with a group of lead providers to ensure that adult learning meets the needs of our communities, including:

Aura Leisure and Libraries

Caia Park Partnership

Coleg Cambria

Groundwork North Wales

Ty Calon – Deeside Community Trust

Flintshire’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said, “We’ll be working together to ensure the very best opportunities and outcomes for adult learners in North East Wales, from engagement courses from those looking for a new interest and would like to meet like-minded people to those who need a particular qualification to progress onto the next stage of their career.

“We are truly a partnership based in the community and are continually seeking ideas and feedback about what our community needs. Therefore, if you have any ideas about the types of courses you would like to see, please contact us.”

If you would like to find out more about the Partnership and the range of courses available including timetables for the autumn term, then please get in touch.

Tel: 07584 335409

Email: acl@wrexham.gov.uk