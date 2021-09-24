A new art installation will be unveiled at Shotton Steel works today as the site celebrates 125th anniversary

Shotton Steelworks is celebrating its 125th anniversary today with a series of events at the site which has played such a pivotal role in the local community over the years.

As part of today’s celebrations, a brand new art installation will be unveiled designed by Coleg Cambria student Luka Mitchell.

The piece was manufactured out of Tata Steel’s own steel products and brought to life by the college’s Fabrication and Welding team at Deeside.

Today’s events including talks from present Shotton steel heroes, representatives and stakeholders and is being streamed live on Facebook. (link below)

Speaking to BBC Wales this morning, Bill Duckworth, Site Manager at Tata Shotton said: “We’re all really proud of the fact that we’ve been here for so long, it is a massive achievement for any business.”

“Looking back on 125 years it’s not just about the history, it’s about what do we do now and it’s looking to the future.”

“Part of the celebration is the history, but it’s also about the people, the relationship we have with a community, and the future.”

“The pandemic has been hugely challenging, when it first struck the order load dropped dramatically but it has recovered much quicker than anybody had ever imagined.”

”The workforce has just been fantastic, I think one of the features and the pride we have in Shotton, is the resilience of the workforce, and that’s been seen no more than in the last 18 months where whatever has been thrown at us, we’ve kept the plant running, and we’ve come out of it stronger.”