A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Holywell this morning

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic collision in Holywell earlier this morning (Thursday, February 3rd).

Police were called just before 6am to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Halkyn Road which involved a motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.” Police have said.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses to come forward. He said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along Halkyn Road and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

The road remains closed at this time.

Any witnesses or anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number B015660.