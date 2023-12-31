18 year old motorcyclist seriously injured after ‘fail to stop’ collision in Holywell
North Wales Police traffic unit are appealing for witnesses following a fail to stop collision in Holywell last night (Saturday, December 30th).
At 20:04hrs North Wales Police received a 999 call reporting a road traffic collision on Ffordd Parc y Fron involving possibly a green coloured Vauxhall Corsa and a motorcycle.
Police say driver of the Corsa initially stopped and got out of his vehicle. However, he then left without checking on the welfare of the rider or leaving his details.
The 18-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by ambulance.
Sergeant Steve Richards of the Roads Crime Unit said: “The rider remains in hospital with serious injuries. Our enquiries are underway to trace the driver, however I am making a direct appeal to him to do the right thing and come forward.
“I am also urging anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Ffordd Parc y Fron and who may have witnessed the incident, or anybody who may have either dash cam footage or private CCTV to make contact with us.”
Anybody with information is urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the live webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference number A204107. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News