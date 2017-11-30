Wynne celebrates completion of new Coleg Cambria Management Centre

A North Wales construction firm is celebrating the completion of a £3m new business school at the Northop campus for Coleg Cambria.

The project to build the Coleg Cambria Ysgol Fusnes Business School followed on from the recent completion of a new engineering block as part of a £10m new build and redevelopment at the college’s Bersham Road campus, Wrexham.

In the past two years, Wynne Construction has also completed the £14m Post 16 Hub Sixth Form Centre, in a collaboration between the college and Flintshire County Council; and a new £2.5m University Centre, developed in partnership with Swansea University, both at the Deeside campus.

Two were commissioned under the Welsh Government-funded North Wales Construction Framework and 21st Century Schools programme.

Wynne Construction project manager Graham Dickson said all the work had been delivered on time and on budget.

He added: “By dedicating the same team to each project, Wynne personnel have provided consistency of contacts and on time delivery. It’s all about collaboration and interpreting the client’s requirements.”

Founded in 1926, the Bodelwyddan-based company has built a number of other schemes across North Wales under the Welsh Government’s 21st Century schools programme.

Its non-educational contracts include: the redevelopment of the People’s Market, Wrexham to create a cultural arts hub; the refurbishment of the Rhyl Pavilion and Sky Tower; construction of an iconic RNLI lifeboat station in Llandudno; a new distribution centre at Deeside for Edge Transport; and the Welsh National Sailing Academy in Pwllheli.

Technical challenges for Wynne Construction on Coleg Cambria projects have included installing a curved steel structure to create walling for the University Centre.

In addition, the company has arranged 15 work experience placements for students to practise their trades on the buildings they attend for classes, at the Bersham Road site.

Each site, on average had between six and eight apprentices working across a number of trades, and around 70 per cent of the workforce for the projects were living within 30 miles of site, or in North Wales.

Coleg Cambria chief operating officer & deputy chief executive Steve Jackson said:

“The partnership with Wynne Construction has been excellent and we are delighted with these fantastic buildings.

“We have created an inspirational learning environment to deliver high-quality education and training which will raise aspirations and enable our students to achieve their potential.”