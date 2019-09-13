Whirlpool tumble dryer owners urged to come forward

Hundreds of thousands of faulty Whirlpool tumble dryers are still believed to be in homes two months after they were recalled.

Prior to the recall, it was thought that as many as 800,000 remaining unmodified tumble dryers still in use.

Whirlpool has said, to date, 65,000 machines have been either been replaced or modified since the recall began in July.

The recall relates to certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015, which could potentially be a fire risk.

The dryers have been blamed for at least 750 fires over an 11-year period.

Whirpool has said it is crucial that owners make contact “as a matter of urgency”.

Anyone with an affected dryer must unplug it immediately and stop using it.

Whirlpool vice president, Jeff Noel, said: “We’re hugely grateful to everyone who has come forward so far, but, if there are people still out there with affected dryers, please contact us immediately.

“Nothing matters more to us than people’s safety, so it’s absolutely vital that we can identify where these affected dryers are and resolve the issue.

“We can assure consumers that we are doing everything we can, and that we can quickly provide a remedy as soon as they get in touch.”

Under the recall, all consumers with a machine on the list that has not already been modified or replaced are entitled to a free replacement dryer.

This includes collection and disposal of the old appliance, a free in-home modification, a discounted upgrade – £59 for a vented model or £99 for a condenser dryer – or a refund up to £150 depending on the age of the original.

Whirlpool is also urging those who have registered with the campaign but not yet chosen their remedy option to make contact so the company can complete the recall process.

Consumers should call 0800 151 0905 or visit ww.whirlpool.co.uk/dryerrecall to check if their dryer is affected.