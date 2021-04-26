Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Apr 2021

Updated: Mon 26th Apr

Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales are reopening today for outdoor service

Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales will reopen today for the first time since December for outdoors service.

On Saturday, restrictions were eased allowing six people from six households to meet up outdoors. with social distancing measures in place.

As well as outdoor hospitality reopening, outdoor attractions, including outdoor swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks, will be allowed to reopen.

Wedding receptions and funerals can again be held outdoors at regulated premises with up to 30 people.


Also from today, outdoor activities for up 30 people, such as outdoor gym classes can resume.

On Monday, May 3, Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities can reopen, indoor supervised activities for children, indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults, such as exercise classes, and the re-opening of community centres.

On Friday first minister Mark Drakeford said in his ‘assessment restrictions on indoor hospitality in Wales could be further eased on May 17.

It means Wales will have completed the move to Alert Level 3 by Monday 3 May.



