Wellbeing resources released for NHS Wales staff

NHS Wales has created a ‘robust online’ wellbeing package for NHS staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suite of resources, available via the Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) website, offers guidance to managers looking to support employees, as well as open access, supportive, resources and tools to allow staff to better manage their own wellbeing.

Claire Smith, Workforce Programme Manager at HEIW explained that now, more than ever, the wellbeing of NHS Wales staff is paramount. She said, “The aim of these documents is to ensure that those working to protect and help us know how to access support.

“The emergence of COVID-19 has allowed us to develop new resources whilst re-evaluating several resources currently in existence, ensuring they are able to effectively support staff during this public health emergency and beyond”.

The resources available include:

COVID-19 Compassion Starts with Me – a selection of open access, supportive, resources and tools.

– a selection of open access, supportive, resources and tools. Leading with compassion through the COVID-19 pandemic – A variety of videos and links to resources and organisations which offer support.

– A variety of videos and links to resources and organisations which offer support. Our Wellbeing Matters – An interactive document for NHS Wales staff which includes psychological, physical, emotional and social support, as well as links to additional resources.

– An interactive document for NHS Wales staff which includes psychological, physical, emotional and social support, as well as links to additional resources. Manager Wellbeing Matters – A resource for managers to enable them to support their own wellbeing, and the wellbeing of those they manage.

For more information on the work being undertaken by HEIW to support the NHS Wales workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit https://heiw.nhs.wales/covid-19/.