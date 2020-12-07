Tributes paid to cyclist who died following an incident near Mold last month

Tributes have been paid to a cyclist who has sadly died following an incident in Gwernaffield near Mold last month.

54-year-old Paul Jones of Cilcain Road, Gwernaffield died on November 26th following the incident which took place on Saturday, 21st November.

His family have issued the following tribute to him:

“Our dad Paul was a much loved man who was surrounded by his family and friends. He was always laughing and joking and made everyone he met feel at ease.





“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was a proud father of us two girls, and more recently a proud grampy.

“Paul was a very skilled joiner with a strong work ethic. Ever the perfectionist, Paul took great pride in his work and never had to advertise his business due to so many recommendations and repeat customers, many of whom became close friends.

“A dad, grampy, son, brother, partner and friend, Paul will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.”

North Wales Police issued an appeal for witnesses after being contacted by the Wrexham Maelor Hospital during the early hours of Saturday, 21st November, “to a report that a cyclist had been taken there after coming off his bike at Gwernaffield near Mold.”

“The cyclist was later taken to hospital in Stoke.”

“Our heartfelt sympathies remain with Mr Jones’ family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.” A police spokesperson said.

A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.