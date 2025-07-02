Elliot brings baking skills to his work as a family lawyer at one of Wales’s oldest firms

A young Mold-based lawyer who loves baking is promising his colleagues they can look forward to sampling his chocolate brownies after joining one of North Wales’ oldest legal firms.

Elliot Lacy, from Wrexham, recently qualified and is the latest addition to the Family Law department at Swayne Johnson where he is working from their offices at Mold, Ruthin, St Asaph and Denbigh.

The 26-year-old former pupil of St Joseph’s High School recently qualified as a solicitor after studying Law at the University of Lincoln and then gaining a Masters degree through the University of Law.

His first job was as an audio typist at the Maelor Hospital in Wrexham and he explained: “Covid hit while I was in university and we had to switch to assessments rather than exams which was a big change to adapt to.

“When I graduated though not many law firms were offering training contracts due to Covid restrictions so I went to work at the hospital to develop my people skills which was great before I joined a Wrexham law firm and then came the opportunity to work for Swayne Johnson.

“I’m in the Family Department dealing with divorce, finances, prenuptial agreements, arrangements for children, domestic abuse, and other family-related disputes which I really enjoy.

“It’s a really good team here and Lisa Harbour in particular has been very supportive and working in North Wales has been great with the opportunity to travel to our different offices.

“There’s something new every day, no two cases are the same and no two children are the same and while it can be emotional at times working with vulnerable clients, it’s also very rewarding and fulfilling to be able to help and support them.

“Swayne Johnson has always had a very good reputation as a supportive employer and I wanted a firm that would help me build a career and develop my skills as a lawyer and they’ve been a massive support so far.”

Elliot’s tastes extend further than his cakes though – he is also a devotee of Lego, particularly the Star Wars sets and he said: “There’s a lot of satisfaction in building with Lego but I also enjoy going to the gym and taking my cocker spaniel Archie for walks – he’s a proper pampered pooch.

“Swayne Johnson are also very committed to the community and encourage their staff to get involved in charity work.

“My grandad was looked after by Nightingale House during a very difficult time and they were brilliant with him so I recently did the Alyn Waters 5K for them and I’m very keen to get involved with other charity efforts.”

Swayne Johnson Managing Director Lynette Viney-Passig said: “We’re delighted Elliot has joined us and he will strengthen our family law department considerably – and I’m sure his colleagues will also enjoy his chocolate brownies.

“This is another high calibre appointment as we continue to grow the business and within Swayne Johnson we have lawyers with a wealth of experience in all aspects of legal work and that makes this a very good environment for those who join us.

“We offer a comprehensive range of services across a wide area of law and we have the kind of high-quality expertise that means clients don’t need to look to firms from outside the area for the legal skills they need.

“At Swayne Johnson we believe in building relationships with our clients and providing them with the reassurance that they’re dealing with people who know and understand them.”

