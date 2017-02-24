Trains between Wrexham and Bidston will restart this morning following the line closure due to weather

Trains between Wrexham and Bidston calling at Shotton are due to restart this morning following yesterday’s storm which saw the line closed.

Trains were cancelled for most of Thursday as storm Doris hit the region, gale force winds brought trees down on the line and blew debris across the tracks.

The 07:28 Wrexham Central to Bidston and the 07:31 Bidston to Wrexham Central have been cancelled, however Arriva say services will resume with the 09.32 Wrexham to Bidston starting on time.

Keep an eye on train times here: https://www.journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales/