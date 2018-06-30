Thyssenkrupp approve 50/50 joint venture with Tata Steel

The board of Germany’s ThyssenKrupp said late on Friday evening it had approved terms on a 50/50 steel joint venture with Tata Steel.

The move will combine the European steel businesses of ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel and follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2017.

The deal once signed will create the second-largest steelmaker in Europe, behind ArcelorMittal.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

“This announcement is a significant and welcome moment for the UK steel industry. The UK Government will continue to support the new management team and work with the trade unions as the new company develops its business plan.”

In a statement ThyssenKrupp said:

“Due diligence and independent expert opinions have confirmed the economic viability of the new company and the expected annual recurring synergies of €400 to 500 million. The joint venture with Tata Steel is an important milestone for the transformation of ThyssenKrupp to an industrial and service group and will lead to a significant improvement of the financial figures of ThyssenKrupp, effective with closing. The signing of the definitive agreement is expected shortly. The transaction is subject to merger control clearance in several jurisdictions, including the European Union.”