Saltney Ferry Post Office robbed by two people wearing crash helmets

Police have confirmed a robbery took place at Saltney Ferry Post Office this afternoon.

Two offenders wearing crash helmets are believed to have left the area on a motorbike

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to the offence or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area shortly before the incident that occurred at 5pm.

The Hawarden based police helicopter has been over the area for around 45 minutes.

One person told Deeside.com “3 or 4 police cars forensics just turning up moped been found abandoned by ewart street police thinking this is the getaway moped”

North Wales Police Special Inspector Owain Lewis tweeted:

“Any suspicious bikes or vehicles leaving area of Saltney towards queensferry… please call 101.” at around 5.13pm.

A comment on our facebook page says: “Robbery at saltney ferry post office I believe”

Anyone with information please contact North Wales Police by 101 and quote reference V024951.