Congestion has eased on the A494 at Alltami following earlier power-cut which knocked traffic lights out

Published: Thursday, Feb 7th, 2019
Update: Congestion has eased on the A494 at Alltami, Flintshire Council say traffic lights at the Penfolds Lane junction were knocked out due to a power cut.

Steve Jones, Chief Officer Streetscene and Transportation said;

“The council erected temporary traffic lights during a power cut which affected the permanent installation earlier today. The permanent installation is now working.”

Previous report: There are reports of long tailbacks on the A494 at Alltami due to a set of traffic lights failing at Pinfolds lane.

Queues of around a mile and a quarter have formed from the New Brighton roundabout heading towards the A55, delays are reported to be in the region of 12 minutes.

Traffic is stationary in the opposite direction and stretches back half a mile to the A55 exit – junction 33B

Latest traffic reports for the area states: “Queueing traffic due to traffic signal failure on A494 Mold Road at Pinfold Lane.”

