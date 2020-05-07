Rainbow bridge over A55 lit up in fitting colours to celebrate NHS workers

A footpath over the A55 nicknamed Rainbow Bridge was lit up in appropriate colours to celebrate the work of the NHS this week.

The structure was bathed in coloured lights by contractors SPIE at the request of the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA).

“Diolch” was projected onto rocks at the side of the carriageway for Tuesday’s one-off tribute.

Despite usually being one of the network’s busiest spots, the 70% reduction in normal traffic flow meant key workers could be recognised safely and with minimal disruption to road users.

There had been calls for a more permanent commemoration of the work key workers had done during the Covid-19 pandemic but there were concerns about distracting road users.

Ken Skates, Minister for North Wales said: “The Rainbow Bridge has become the symbol of something special during these difficult times.

“I’m pleased that we were able to accommodate the wishes of people who asked if it could be lit up to honour the key workers across the country who are doing such a tremendous job.

“This will also include members of the Trunk Road Agent themselves, who maintain our road network on a daily basis, keeping essential travellers safe, including the emergency services and freight.”

Despite the lock down essential maintenance of the network is continuing said David Cooil of NMWTRA.

He added: “We’ve recently seen a 70% reduction in vehicles across the network. We’d like to say a big thank you to those who are listening to the guidelines and continue to urge all road users to travel only when essential.”

By Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter