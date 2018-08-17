“Prolific offender“ given 18 month jail term at Mold Crown Court for Burglary and Fraud

A man has been jailed for 18 months at Mold Crown Court after pleading guilty to burglary and nine counts of fraud by false representation.

30-year-old Craig Lloyd of Greenwood Avenue, Maesgeirchen in Bangor was arrested in April 2018 following a burglary at the Harp public house on Bangor High Street whereby a large amount of cash was stolen.

Following an investigation involving the local policing team and detectives, Lloyd was charged and later pleaded guilty.

He also pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation. Between 2015 and 2018 he took out several separate motor insurance policies whereby he failed to disclose his previous motoring and criminal convictions to his insurer.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, August 16th.

He was also given a restraining order not to enter the Harp public house or approach the landlord for five years.

Lloyd was also given a restitution order.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Davies of Caernarfon CID said: “Lloyd is a prolific offender and his sentence will, I’m sure, bring a degree of relief to many in the local community.

“Burglary is a horrendous crime and I hope that with today’s sentencing, the pub owner feels reassured by the action taken by police to identify the offender and bring him before the courts.

“An investigation involving local policing teams and the Roads Policing Unit also discovered that Lloyd had failed to disclose information in order to get car insurance which resulted in his policies being voided and vehicles seized.

“Not disclosing information such as unspent convictions when required is an offence. We are working with the insurance industry in order to crack down on car insurance fraud. We would like to thank Tempcover and Tradewise who assisted us during this investigation.

He added: “We will continue to take robust action against those who cause harm in our communities.”

A spokesman on behalf of Tempcover said: “Tempcover.com is proud to assist North Wales Police in tackling insurance fraud. Thankfully the knowledge and experience of our team and the dedicated hard work of police authorities mean that it’s increasingly difficult to get away with fraudulent activities. We look forward to continuing to work with authorities across the country to help reduce crime and make our roads safer.”

A spokesman on behalf of Tradewise said: ‘’Tradewise have a zero tolerance approach to fraud. Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime and our investigators work in collaboration with the relevant authorities to protect our clients. We are pleased with the outcome of this trial and hope that this serves as a message to any would be fraudsters.’’