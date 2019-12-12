Polls open at 7am in today’s General Election – UK voting rules and what to expect

Tellers

You might see people outside the polling station who ask you for the number on your poll card. These people are called ‘tellers’, and are volunteering on behalf of candidates or parties. They use the information people give them to check who has voted, and remind people who haven’t to do so.

They are allowed to be there and to ask for the information, but you don’t have to give them any information if you don’t want to. If you are concerned about the conduct of a teller, speak to a member of staff at the polling station.

What happens when you get there

Polling stations are usually set in schools or community buildings, like Scout huts or church halls. There may be a queue to enter, otherwise you can walk right in.

Inside, the polling station staff – known as poll clerks – will be at a desk, waiting to greet you. Give your name to the poll clerk and show them your poll card if you have it with you.

The staff will give you a ballot paper listing the candidates you can vote for.

Take your ballot paper into a polling booth. There will be a shelf for you to lean and write on, and a pen or pencil for you to use, usually secured with string to stop it from going missing.

You don’t have to use pencil

Pencils are generally used to mark ballot papers for practical reasons: ink may dry or spill, or could smudge and transfer when the ballot paper is folded, which could lead to your ballot paper being rejected. But this is not mandatory – you can use your own pen if you prefer.

Completing the ballot paper

Take your time: read the ballot paper carefully and complete it in line with the instructions. You will need to mark a single ‘X’ in the box next to the candidate you wish to represent your constituency in the House of Commons.

Don’t write anything else on the paper, or your vote may not be counted.

If you make a mistake, don’t worry – as long as you haven’t already put it in the ballot box, just let the polling station staff know and they can give you a replacement ballot paper.

The ballot box

Once you’re done, fold your completed ballot paper in half and put it in the ballot box. This will be on the desk beside the poll clerks.

Accessibility

If you have a disability which means you can’t fill in the ballot paper yourself, you can ask the presiding officer – the person in charge of the polling station – to mark the ballot paper for you, or you can take someone along with you to help you.

If you have a visual impairment, you can ask for a large print ballot paper to refer to when you cast your vote, or a special tactile voting device that is designed so you can mark your ballot paper on your own.

Ask for help

If you’re not sure what to do, or need any help, just ask the staff at the polling station – they will be happy to assist you.Remember don’t take a picture of yourself inside the polling station. If you post this on social media it could be a breach of the law.