Posted: Thu 23rd Jul 2020

Updated: Thu 23rd Jul

Police thank community for information following raid on Mold cannabis farm

Police have thanked the public for their continued support following a raid on a cannabis farm in Mold today.

Officers were spotted at a property in Broncoed Park executing a drugs warrant where a large number of cannabis plants were seized.

A police spokesperson said: “Another excellent result for South Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing and response teams today, having executed a positive warrant discovering a Cannabis farm in Broncoed Park, Mold.


We can only continue this good work with the information we receive from members of the public. Thank you for your continued support.

We remain committed to making South Flintshire a hostile environment for this type of activity.”

Police had earlier said the raid was not connected to any other ongoing investigation.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Edwards said: “I am are aware of speculation on social media, and would like to confirm that this morning’s activity is not connected to any other ongoing investigations in the local area.”

Officers launched an investigation earlier this week following the death of a woman from the Broncoed Park area.

She has been named as 48-year-old mother of two Sarah Louise Gibbons who died in Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Monday 20th July,

North Wales Police are investigating the circumstances which led to her admission into hospital.



