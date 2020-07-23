Police say raid this morning in Mold is related to drugs and no other ongoing investigation

North Wales Police have said a raid which took place in Mold this morning was related to drugs and not connected to any other ongoing investigation.

Police have issued a statement following ‘speculation on social media.’

“Local officers were involved in the exercising of a drugs warrant in the Broncoed Park area of Mold this morning.” A post on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page states.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Edwards said: ‘I am unable to provide further details at this time, however I am are aware of speculation on social media, and would like to confirm that this morning’s activity is not connected to any other ongoing investigations in the local area.’



