Posted: Thu 23rd Jul 2020

Police say raid this morning in Mold is related to drugs and no other ongoing investigation

North Wales Police have said a raid which took place in Mold this morning was related to drugs and not connected to any other ongoing investigation. 

Police have issued a statement following ‘speculation on social media.’ 

“Local officers were involved in the exercising of a drugs warrant in the Broncoed Park area of Mold this morning.” A post on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page states. 

Chief Inspector Siobhan Edwards said: ‘I am unable to provide further details at this time, however I am are aware of speculation on social media, and would like to confirm that this morning’s activity is not connected to any other ongoing investigations in the local area.’




