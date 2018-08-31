Police release CCTV image of person they want to speak to over incident in Ewloe

Mold Safer Neighbourhood Team is appealing to the public for help in identifying a male they want to speak to over an incident in Deeside earlier this month.

Officers have released a CCTV of male wearing a baseball cap who looks to be running across a car park.

Police would like to speak to the person who is suspected of causing criminal damage in Ewloe on September 19 at around 00.15am.

Do you know him or recognise him? If so please contact 101 Ref: 18300087491

You can also pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.