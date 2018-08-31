News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police release CCTV image of person they want to speak to over incident in Ewloe

Published: Friday, Aug 31st, 2018
Share:

Mold Safer Neighbourhood Team is appealing to the public for help in identifying a male they want to speak to over an incident in Deeside earlier this month.

Officers have released a CCTV of male wearing a baseball cap who looks to be running across a car park.

Police would like to speak to the person who is suspected of causing criminal damage in Ewloe on September 19 at around 00.15am.

Do you know him or recognise him? If so please contact 101 Ref: 18300087491

You can also pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

The first of three A380 superjumbos for All Nippon Airways leaves Toulouse assembly building

Penyffordd new homes plan set for refusal

Plans for 23 new homes in Drury backed for approval despite 50 objection letters sent to planners

Hopes plans for seven homes could lead to sale of derelict Broughton farm

Balaclava clad thieves attempt to break into Deeside cash machine

Defence Minister reveals British F-35 jet reached landmark milestone whilst he was on a visit to Deeside

Sentinel surveillance aircraft – Ten years of service celebrated at Raytheon Broughton

Campaigners’ joy as plans for 80 homes withdrawn

Seven police officers assaulted in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn