Police appeal for information after arsonist set fire to a wooden slide in Bagillt

North Flintshire Local Policing Team

North Wales Police are appealing for information after a piece of children’s play equipment was set on fire by arsonists in Flintshire on Sunday.

A wooden slide was destroyed when it was set on fire this morning in Wern Park, Bagillt.

Google Streetview of Bron-Y-Wern

One local resident living nearby said they looked out of the window at 6.45 this morning and saw the slide engulfed in flames.

North Flintshire local policing team posted a series of pictures of the damaged slide on their Facebook page

They also posted an appeal for information saying;

“This morning at Bron Y Wern Bagillt a wooden slide was set on fire. This is mindless vandalism which will impact on the local community. If you saw something please ring 101 quote RC17023717. Did someone return home smelling of smoke/fire?”