Police appeal after pillion rider suffers “serious life changing injury” earlier tonight

North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit have made an appeal for witnesses this evening following an incident in Shotton.

Officers say, “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious life changing injury on Green Lane, Shotton, around 1910hrs on Friday 18th Sept.”

“Injury was caused to the pillion rider of a motorcycle who fell from the rear.”

“Rider and vehicle did not stop and need to be traced.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police via the 101 number citing reference Y138254