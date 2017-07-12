Plugging the digital skills gap in North Wales through CIM marketing training excellence at Coleg Cambria

Coleg Cambria is committed to closing the digital skills gap and helping local business people achieve high levels of digital literacy.

Recently Coleg Cambria ran the new Digital Essentials module of the Chartered Institute of Marketing’s Foundation Certificate in Marketing course for the first time at its Northop site.

All students who participated, worked locally, and attended the practical marketing lectures and completed a work-based assignment which gave them an opportunity to apply their digital marketing knowledge to improve their employer’s business performance.

The assignments were externally marked by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) which is the largest professional marketing body in the world.

All CIM students at Coleg Cambria achieved a distinction pass in their Digital Essentials assignments. Following the results, the CIM wrote to the college and stated:

“An exceptional set of papers, all of which passed and earned a mark in the top band. The quality of submissions was well above that expected at level 3.”

Stephanie Littler, CIM Programme Leader and Lecturer at Coleg Cambria said:

“I am so proud of the CIM students’ recent amazing achievement. They worked incredibly hard, learning and then applying digital concepts and best practice to make a real positive difference in their workplaces.

They demonstrated their first class, practical digital skills when they all achieved top grades in the module’s assignment.

“I feel CIM courses are the ‘gold standard’ when it comes to marketing training. They continue to provide an excellent return on investment for the employer and ‘open doors’ for learners.

To give a very recent examples, learners have enriched their careers by gaining new marketing jobs at local blue chip companies. These progressive moves have really enhanced the learners’ personal and professional lives.”

Local learners will have an opportunity to join the next Digital Essentials module from September 5th at the college’s brand new Leadership & Management training centre in Northop.

Further information about the new centre is at: cambria.ac.uk/business

The college’s other CIM courses, Level 4 CIM Certificate in Professional Marketing course and Level 6 CIM Diploma in Professional Marketing course for senior marketers will also run from the new Leadership & Management Centre in September.

For more information visit www.cambria.ac.uk or email Stephanie.littler@cambria.ac.uk

