Plea to public as ‘valuable resources’ are being tied up with grass fires across North Wales

Firefighters are urging people to stop and think about the consequences of grass fires following a number of incidents over the weekend which have tied up valuable resources.

Four appliances and an Ariel Ladder Platform were called to a large gorse fire near Llechwedd, Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The call was received at 8.23pm last night (Monday 22nd April) and firefighters remain in attendance this morning (Tuesday 23rd April).

A few reports of emergency services heading west earlier this afternoon – unsure if connected, but North Wales Fire have said tonight "Large fire at #Llechwedd Slate, Blaenau Ffestiniog. Please avoid the area." Pic from area by Debbie of what looks like serious incident. pic.twitter.com/0RnnND19h8 — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) April 22, 2019

Approximately twenty properties were evacuated overnight and part of the High Street in Blaenau Ffestiniog remains closed this morning to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.

Three appliances and two narrow access vehicles were called to a fire in the forest at Betws y Coed at 1.42pm on Monday 22nd April.

Firefighters remain in attendance at this incident this morning.

Since Friday, there have also been around 20 smaller incidents across North Wales involving grass, gorse and bracken.

Many of these fires result in multiple calls to the control room from concerned members of the public.

Kevin Jones, Community Safety Manager, said: “Whereas the number of incidents is relatively small, each has the potential to tie up resources and prevent us from attending other life threatening incidents.

“During drier periods, fires involving grass, bracken and heather can develop very quickly, particularly in raised winds, resulting in fires getting out of control and spreading to neighbouring properties or forestry, with the need for the fire and rescue service to be called out to extinguish them.

“We are urging visitors to the countryside to take extra care when they are out and about and reduce the risk of fire. Make sure that any smoking materials are discarded and extinguished properly.

If you are out camping, make sure you have permission to light camp fire and barbecues and they are fully extinguished following their use.”