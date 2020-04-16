Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Apr 2020

Updated: Thu 16th Apr

Part of the A541 closed in Flintshire due to a ‘police incident’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A section of the A541 in Flintshire is closed due to what has been described as a ‘police incident.’

The road is closed both ways from the B5122 Afon Wen to Maes Mynan Hall Nursing Home.

An update from North Wales Police says: “Road closure currently in place on the A541 AfonWen, between Pentre-Uchaf and the turning for Caerwys. Please use alternative routes. Thank you.”

Traffic website Inrix states “Traffic is coping well. Affecting traffic travelling between Bodfari and Nannerch.” 

There are also reports of a collision on B5121 both ways near Abbey School of Motoring. Affecting traffic travelling between Holywell and Nannerch.



