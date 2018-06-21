Overturned HGV on M56 slip road causing a few traffic issues

Police are currently warning drivers to avoid the Hapsford roundabout just off the M56 junction 14 due to an overturned lorry.

The slip road towards the Chester Services is closed while recovery of the lorry takes place.

Latest travel report for the area states.

“Heavy traffic and lane closed on entry ramp due to rolled over truck on M56 Westbound at J14 A5117. Lane one (of two) is closed as you head from the roundabout down towards the main carriageway. Restrictions are also in place on the roundabout.”

[Picture – Cheshire Police]