independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Overturned HGV on M56 slip road causing a few traffic issues

Published: Thursday, Jun 21st, 2018
Share:

Police are currently warning drivers to avoid the Hapsford roundabout just off the M56 junction 14 due to an overturned lorry.

The slip road towards the Chester Services is closed while recovery of the lorry takes place.

Latest travel report for the area states.

“Heavy traffic and lane closed on entry ramp due to rolled over truck on M56 Westbound at J14 A5117. Lane one (of two) is closed as you head from the roundabout down towards the main carriageway. Restrictions are also in place on the roundabout.”

[Picture – Cheshire Police]

LATEST NEWS:

Clean Air Day – Free Park and Ride in Chester today – June 21 –

Council staff set to move into Ewloe office complex in October

Deeside based Rhino Products partners with Chester Zoo in bid to support conservation efforts

Raising funds for Mental Health UK – Lloyds Bank colleagues all set for 100 challenges in 6 months

Police hunt gang of thieves who stole a truck loaded with wedding marquee from Flintshire firm

RSPCA launch appeal for info after duck shot an injured by crossbow bolt in Buckley

Belarus trip for Connah’s Quay Nomads in UEFA Europa League Qualifier

Communities told to put differences aside as councils agrees to federate Brynford & Lixwm schools

Review of free school transport for Welsh medium and religious schools in Flintshire dropped.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn