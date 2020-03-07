NHS Wales launches online coronavirus symptoms checker

Wales NHS has launched a new online symptom checker today for those worried about coronavirus.

People who think they may have symptoms of COVID19 are being urged to use the new service as a ‘first port call.’

The new service is aimed easing some of the strain off the NHS 111 telephone helpline which has seen a huge spike in the number of calls it is dealing with.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesman said:

“We know lots of you are worried about Coronavirus.

That’s why we’ve developed our new online symptom checker.

This should be your FIRST port of call for advice.

111 is very busy so bear with us especially if you’re awaiting a call back.

While waiting the best idea is to stay home”

The new symptom checker can be found here: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 206 with 21,460 tested for the virus.

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has designated Rossett Clinic near Wrexham as drive-thru coronavirus testing unit for the east area of North Wales.

Patients who have been referred will get tested without having to leave their cars.

The Countess of Chester Hospital opened a dedicated coronavirus support centre with isolation area on-site early last month.