Major search launched after red flares spotted on River Dee

A major search operation was carried out on the River Dee late on Tuesday evening after three red distress flares were reported near the Duke of Lancaster ship docked at Llanerch-y-Mor.

HM Coastguard received around a dozen emergency calls shortly before 11pm, leading to the deployment of multiple teams including the Flint, Rhyl, and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with lifeboats from Flint, West Kirby, and Hoylake.

North Wales Police and Merseyside Police also supported the extensive search, which continued until around 12.30am.

During the operation, Coastguard Rescue Officers found three spent parachute rocket flare tubes on the beach, confirming the location of the flare launches.

Following investigation, the incident was declared a malicious hoax.

The Coastguard emphasised that firing red distress flares without a genuine emergency is illegal and places lives at risk by diverting critical emergency resources.

“This was a serious misuse of emergency services,” the Coastguard said.

“It diverted critical resources away from potential genuine emergencies and unnecessarily put lives at risk. Additionally, it contributed to responder fatigue and operational strain.”

They also praised the public for their vigilance, urging anyone who spots a red distress flare to report it immediately by dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard, or using VHF Channel 16 if at sea.

Emergency at the coast should always be reported promptly: dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News