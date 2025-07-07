Flintshire Council renews Armed Forces Covenant branded ‘vital’ by Lord Jones

Flintshire has reaffirmed its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant as Lord Barry Jones claimed it was ‘vital’ to support our military.

The authority re-signed the North Wales Regional Armed Forces Covenant as it received a gold award from the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme – underlining it’s status as a forces-friendly employer.

The covenant details a list of pledges Flintshire makes as an authority to honour, support and protect military and ex-military personnel.

This includes ensuring that servicemen and women do not face a disadvantage compared to other citizens when accessing public services, providing special treatment in appropriate circumstances to support those injured or bereaved as a result of military service, and creating positive conditions for council employees to become reservists in the three main branches of the military.

The council also pledged to honour the sacrifice of those who give their lives in the armed services.

In return the armed forces pledge to support their community, as organisations and individuals, making positive contributions where they can in the communities where they live.

Lord Jones praised Flintshire County Council for it’s ongoing commitment to supporting the military .

“Thank you for your patriotism,” he said. “The Forces’ Champion.

“The precious covenant, in 2025, is so vital. I praise the reserve and those cadets across the county in the Air Force, the Navy and the Army with whom we have worked for many years. They are wonderful outfits and I hope you will continue to support them.”

Council leader Cllr Dave Hughes signed the covenant on Flintshire’s behalf alongside Colonel Melanie Pragnall MBE, Commandant of the Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force, Ian Pritchard, the Regional Armed Forces Liaison Officer and Mike Dodd, Flintshire Social Enterprise Development Officer.

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter

