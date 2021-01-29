Newport County sign Connah’s Quay Nomads defender Priestley Farquharson

Connah’s Quay Nomads have confirmed defender Priestley Farquharson has joined Newport County for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back joined Nomads in January 2019 following a spell with Hayes & Yeading.

He featured in the Scottish Challenge Cup final during his first season with the Nomads, playing 80 minutes of their 3-1 defeat against Ross County as they became the first non-Scottish side to reach the final.

The 23-year-old helped the Deeside club on their way to a league and cup double last term after they sealed the Nathaniel MG Cup before claiming the Cymru Premier title for the first time in the club’s history.





Farquharson, who scored two goals and managed four assists in 20 league outings last term, also scooped the Cymru Premier Young Player of the Season award for his performances throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

He made 12 appearances in the Cymru Premier this season before the league was brought to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, scoring three goals in the process.

He was also given the captain’s armband for the Nomads’ UEFA Europa League qualifying second round clash against Dinamo Tbilisi in September.

Farquharson said: “I’m delighted to have signed here and I can’t wait to get started. My main aim is to keep out goals, but I can get goals further up the pitch too, so I just want to help as much as I can.”

“Connah’s Quay Nomads have been great for me and they have really helped my development. It was the first time they won the league last season, so hopefully I can carry on the winning trend here.”

Manager Michael Flynn added: “I’ve tracked Priestley’s progress for a while and have been keen on bringing him to the club in previous transfer windows.”

“He has made great strides with Connah’s Quay over the last few seasons and I’m sure he learnt a lot from Andy Morrison, so I feel it is now the right time to get him on board with us.”

“It’s a big step up from the Cymru Premier to this division, but I feel it is a challenge that he’s ready for.”

Connah’s Quay Manager Andy Morrison said “Priestley deserves it, he’s worked incredibly hard – he’s been patient and I always promised him that he would develop under us.

I was a centre-half myself so I know the qualities that are needed and he’s improved vastly since he came in – he’s turned into a man and he’s an outstanding human being and I’m delighted for him.”