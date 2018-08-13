Multimillion pound expansion plans including new R&D facility for Deeside based global medical tech firm

Medical technologies firm ConvaTec has submitted plans to construct a new multimillion pound research and development facility at their Global Development Centre (GDC) on Deeside Industrial Estate.

The plans also include increased office accommodation, extended cafeteria with dining area for up to 50 people, and additional parking at the First Avenue site.

ConvaTec, an FTSE 250 company employs around 9,000 globally and operates in more than 100 countries, it develops medical products and technologies focusing on therapies for the management of chronic conditions.

The company says increased demand combined with the “consolidation of global R&D activities in GDC – Deeside” and increased recruitment has resulted in the current office and work areas becoming congested and undersized to “meet the current and future needs.”

3D Render of the proposed new R&D building – Ainsley Gommon.

A Design and Access statement submitted along with the plans by Hawarden architects Ainsley Gommon, designers of the award winning Deeside 6 – in Connah’s Quay, states:

“The proposals have been developed through extensive consultation meetings with management staff who have liaised separately with their own staff members.”

“The two new buildings are joined to the existing building and each other by link corridors.

One of which is single storey and provides access from main reception via the Cafeteria to the R&D Building for staff and visitors without the need to pass through sensitive areas of the existing building.

This single storey links gives access to the R&D atrium space and main staircase to the first floor.

Beyond the atrium space the link corridor is a two storey glazed structure which takes you to the new office building and also back into the existing building at both ground and first floor.”

Master Plan – Ainsley Gommon.

The two new buildings will help create enclosed landscaped gardens separating them from existing buildings and also separating the office accommodation from the R & D facility “providing two distinctive built forms emphasising their different uses.”

An extended service road will provide access to the service yard and an additional 3 parking zones, bringing the total number of car parking spaces on the site to 311.

“Some trees will be removed to allow the service road to be extended. To help mitigate the loss of these trees/habitat new trees will be planted within the landscaped parking area to the west of the site.” The plans show.

Environmentally responsible methods of construction and a “palette of sustainable materials will be chosen wherever possible”

“Materials will be selected from local sources wherever possible to minimise transport energy use and help sustain the local economy.” The Design and Access statement says.

A consultation period on the plans is open for comments until August 31 – more here.