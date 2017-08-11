Matthew Cassidy Murder: Police release new images

North Wales Police have issued an appeal for help in identifying a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with the murder of Matthew Cassidy, 19, who was killed on Monday, May 29 at Bethel Place in Connah’s Quay.

Police are stressing the people in the images are not suspects, DC Lynne Willsher said;

“The people featured are not suspects, but as they were in the area at the relevant time, between 7.40pm and 8.10pm, they may have witnessed something or may have valuable information to offer in relation to this murder inquiry named Operation Teal.

“If you are one of the people illustrated in any of the photographs or if you know any of the people shown, please could you contact DC2617 Lynne Willsher on 01978 348838. You can leave a message and a member of the enquiry team will return your call.

“Alternatively you can email on lynne.willsher@nthwales.police.uk or you can contact 101 and ask them to pass on your contact details to DC Willsher.