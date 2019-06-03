Man who groomed and raped a teenage girl given 20 year jail sentence at Chester Crown Court

A man who groomed and raped a teenage girl over a three-year period has been jailed for 20 years.

Allen Cain, of Jonson Road, Neston, was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison plus five years on extended licence at Chester Crown Court today, Monday 3 June.

He had previously been found guilty of nine counts of raping a child.

Cain also pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual activity with a 14-year-old.

The offences took place between 2013 and 2016.

Detective Constable Mel Beamish, who managed the case, said: “There are no winners in this case and the impact of Cain’s actions cannot be underestimated.

“He groomed and manipulated both the victim and her family over a sustained period, gaining their trust in order to abuse the teenage girl.

“Cain has shown no remorse throughout the investigation and subsequent trial. Instead he attempted to blame everyone but himself.

“Thankfully, the jury was able to see through his lies and he is now facing a significant prison sentence.

“I would like to thank the victim for the immense bravery she has shown in coming forward and for her co-operation throughout the investigation.

“I would also like to acknowledge the courage she showed by going to court and giving evidence against Cain, something he forced her to do by refusing to accept responsibility.

“By pleading not guilty to the rape offences he continued to show a blatant disregard for his victim.

“Whilst she will never be able to forget all that Cain has subjected her to, I hope that the custodial sentence he has been handed by the courts provides her with some closure and enables her to begin to move forward with her life.”

“I also hope that this case and the sentence that Cain has received encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report the offences to us.”

On top of his custodial sentence, Cain was handed a restraining order and given a Sexual harm prevention order.

“Cheshire Constabulary takes any allegation of sexual offences extremely seriously.

“Any allegation will be thoroughly investigated, with the wishes and needs of the victim as our main priority.

“Victims should never feel ashamed to talk about what has happened to them.

“They will receive the help and support they need from our specialist officers, as well as from other support agencies we work alongside, and all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity.”