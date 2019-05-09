Man jailed for 21 months following burglary in Hawarden – Police renew appeal to trace stolen items

Police have renewed an appeal to trace items stolen from the property in Hawarden in February.

The burglary took place at the home of an elderly couple between February 26th and 27th when the property was empty.

A large number of “identifiable items” were stolen including WW1 memorabilia and Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges.

Police say a local man has been sentenced to 21 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the burglary, but officers are renewing their appeal in a bid to recover the stolen items.

[The photographs attached are not the exact items but are similar to some of the more identifiable items stolen.]

PC 2521 Catherine McHarrie said:

“We still haven’t found the numerous items that were stolen from the house including a large number of antiques and very identifiable items. We believe someone may still have the property or it may have been offered for sale.”

Among the items were several gents watches; an oval silver jewellery box with a tortoise shell lid containing cameo broaches; a wallet and various WW1 boxes were stolen, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered such items over the past few weeks.”

Anyone who may have information relating to the items stolen is asked to contact PC McHarrie at Llay Police Station direct on 01352 708175 or via the Control Room on 101 quoting reference 19100078230