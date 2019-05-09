News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man jailed for 21 months following burglary in Hawarden – Police renew appeal to trace stolen items

Published: Thursday, May 9th, 2019
Share:

Police have renewed an appeal to trace items stolen from the property in Hawarden in February.

The burglary took place at the home of an elderly couple between February 26th and 27th when the property was empty.

A large number of “identifiable items” were stolen including WW1 memorabilia and Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges.

Police say a local man has been sentenced to 21 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the burglary, but officers are renewing their appeal in a bid to recover the stolen items.

[The photographs attached are not the exact items but are similar to some of the more identifiable items stolen.]

PC 2521 Catherine McHarrie said:

“We still haven’t found the numerous items that were stolen from the house including a large number of antiques and very identifiable items. We believe someone may still have the property or it may have been offered for sale.”

Among the items were several gents watches; an oval silver jewellery box with a tortoise shell lid containing cameo broaches; a wallet and various WW1 boxes were stolen, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered such items over the past few weeks.”

Anyone who may have information relating to the items stolen is asked to contact PC McHarrie at Llay Police Station direct on 01352 708175 or via the Control Room on 101 quoting reference 19100078230

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Transport for Wales making it “very difficult” for passengers to claim compensation for journey delays

Safety inspection work next week will see lane closures on A548 across Flintshire Bridge

North Wales Police set to use old school in Ruthin for firearms training

Student who battled back from leukaemia to join Coleg Cambria is set to study medicine at university

Merseyside Police appeal to locate man with links to North Wales wanted on recall to prison

Business rates blamed as data claims 1,100 fewer shops in Wales since 2010 – a drop of 9%

Police warning following arson attack at derelict Flint hospital

Traffic problems caused by broken down lorry and oil spill at Pentre Halkyn all clear

20mph ‘should be the default speed limit for residential areas’ says First Minister


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn